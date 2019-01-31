Formula 1

Ferrari fire up their 2019 engine in Maranello

by Grant Rivers
written by Grant Rivers
Ferrari fire up their 2019 engine in Maranello
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Earlier today the McLaren F1 Team released a video featuring their 2019 engine starting up, not to be outdone the Scuderia Ferrari team followed shortly after with their own teaser audio.

The Italian team are looking to end the domination by Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team of the V6 era and challenge for the championship in 2019.

Ferrari were the strongest they have been in recent years during the 2018 season, despite this they still lost out and there have been changes to the team personnel ahead of the new season.

Mattia Binotto was appointed team principal in early January, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene who was appointed in November 2014.

This season will also see a revised driver line-up after Charles Leclerc was announced alongside Sebastien Vettel, with Kimi Räikkönen keeping family ties and heading to the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

2019 starts here

2019 starts here… 🔴#ForzaFerrari

Posted by Scuderia Ferrari on Thursday, 31 January 2019

The challenger for 2019 shall be unveiled on 15 February ready for pre-season testing in Barcelona just three days later.

Grant Rivers

