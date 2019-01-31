Formula 1

McLaren fire up the MCL34 for the first time

by Connor Stringer
Having made the switch to Renault power in 2018 following a disappointing three years with Honda, Mclaren hope that an improved engine package can propel them to success in their second season with the French manufacturers.

Although the team finished sixth in the World Constructors Championship, an improvement of three places compared to the season previous, it was still littered with retirements, making the winter break all the more important.

Today the team fired up the MCL34 in front of staff from both McLaren and its partners at Renault.

McLaren will launch its 2019 season contender on February 14.

