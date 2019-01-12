Fittipaldi and Tincknell to test Jaguar Formula E car

Panasonic Jaguar Racing name Pietro Fittipaldi (grandson of two-time Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi) and Harry Tincknell as the t the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 at Sunday’s ABB FIA Formula E Championship rookie test in Marrakesh.

Fittipaldi will test for the British team for the second consecutive year, but it will be the first time the Brazilian has tested the new Jaguar I-TYPE 3. The 22 year old has a successful record in the sport including winning the World Series Formula V8 3.5 title in 2017 and is the current Haas F1 test driver.

Tincknell, with a varied background across a mixture of driving disciplines, most prominently in the Le Mans 24 hours having won the Le Mans P2 class on his 24-hour race debut, and the 2016 European series. The British driver returns to Panasonic Jaguar Racing after making his testing debut for the team at Donington Park in 2016, but will be putting his experience to the test behind the technologically advanced Jaguar I-TYPE 3.

Fittipaldi says will be “a big step up” to this season’s Formula E car.

“I am really happy with the opportunity that Jaguar is giving me to test in Marrakesh. I am excited to drive the Generation 2 Formula E car which will be a big step up with more power and more grip.

“I am looking forward to seeing how it feels on track. I’ve heard many good things about the Jaguar I-TYPE 3.

“I am there to help the team develop the car as much as we can throughout the test day – so I am looking forward to it.”

Fittipaldi‘s team-mate Tincknell is “grateful” of the opportunity given to him by the team.

“I am really excited to be joining Panasonic Jaguar Racing at the Marrakesh test. Jaguar gave me my first laps in a Formula E car and I’m very grateful to be testing the new Generation 2 car with them.

It is a great opportunity for me and I hope to use my previous Formula E experience to do the best job possible.

With in-season testing being limited, I really want to maximise the day for the team and contribute to the development of the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 after its strong double points finish to start season five with Mitch [Evans] and Nelson [Piquet Jr.].”

Team Director James Barclay has his eyes set on the task ahead, especially with the test programme coming up for both drivers.

“Welcome back to both Pietro and Harry. Pietro did a great job last year for us in Marrakesh so was an obvious choice”, Barclay added.

Harry is no stranger to the team having driven the Jaguar I-TYPE 1 back in Donington in August 2016. We have a full test programme for both drivers which is crucial in the ongoing development of the Jaguar I-TYPE 3.”