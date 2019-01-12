Jake Hill overwhelmed by response to BTCC return

Jake Hill’s Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship return has been received warmly by both the fans and media.

With handshakes aplenty the past couple of days, Jake’s been beaming ever since the covers were taken off his championship challenger at Autosport International.

The Trade Price Cars Racing Audi S3 Saloon is certainly a sight to behold with it’s brilliant white, matte black, dazzling blue and day-glo yellow. Certainly the rear of the Audi looks like it wouldn’t be out of place on the dancefloor of The Haçienda.

Speaking to The Checkered Flag about the response to his return, Jake made sure to acknowledge the support both he and the new livery have been getting. “I’m quite overwhelmed.” He said. Before continuing,

“It’s the most likes I’ve ever had on Instagram for the car’s livery unveiling which has been great, it’s quite eye-catching and I love it. I love everyone’s response.

“A lot of people seem happy to have me back which is a really nice feeling to be honest and I know that me, Trade Price Cars Racing and AmD Tuning are going to do really well as a partnership.”

Then asking Jake about what he hopes to achieve in the upcoming season, the usual racing driver’s response was the first to come to mind. However, Jake took more of a mature stance towards what he aims to do.

“Goals are the same every year, I want to win races, I want to be on the podium and I want to do well so that will always be my aim as a driver.

“But, from a realistic point of view the car has been around for a few years. But, with the Honda data we’ve got from our two new cars next door that could really move the process on a bit.

“Everything I’ve looked at so far I reckon the Honda data could transfer over to the S3. Let’s just wait and see but if we can go to Brands Hatch and qualify in the top twelve or top fifteen I think we would have done quite well.

“If we can finish in the top twelve, I’ll be very happy with that for round one.”