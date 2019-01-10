M-Sport reveal 2019 livery ahead of WRC launch this weekend

M-Sport World Rally Team have revealed the livery of their two main title challenges for the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship ahead of the launch of the series this weekend at the 2019 Autosport International Show.

With Sébastien Ogier taking the main Red Bull sponsorship with him to Citroen, the cars have returned to the popular nitrous blue colours, incorporating M-Sport’s new state-of-the-art test track in the design.

Elfyn Evans and Martin Scott will line up in the #33 car for the Rallye Automobile de Monte-Carlo 2019 with Teemu Suninen and Marko Salminen alongside in the #3.

“Next year is going to be an important year for M-Sport, and that is reflected in this new livery.” explained Managing Director, Malcolm Wilson OBE.

“We have a number of new projects coming up, including the launch of our Evaluation Centre and it’s fantastic to see the test track proudly displayed on our Ford Fiesta WRCs – two projects I’m immensely proud of merged together in this eye-catching new design.

“Support from our friends and colleagues at Ford, MS-RT, Castrol and Michelin is well represented as well as our valued trade partners – and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all as we simply wouldn’t have been able to continue in the FIA World Rally Championship without their support.”

Gus Greensmith and Elliot Edmondson will also be taking on the WRC2 Pro championship, starting in Monte-Carlo with their livery still to be revealed.

Fans will be able to see the new livery up close Saturday when the WRC launches in Birmingham before the team head off to Monte-Carlo to prepare for the first rally of the season.