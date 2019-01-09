Mahindra on the hunt for Marrakesh magic

The 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship heads to the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan for the 2019 Marrakesh ePrix for the second round of the season.

The Marrakesh circuit has proved to be a happy hunting ground for Mahindra Racing with Felix Rosenqvist taking victory last season, with a pole and podium in 2016, so there is every reason to expect champagne on Saturday afternoon this year.

After finishing his debut race for Mahindra on the podium, Jerome d’Ambrosio heads to Marrakesh hopeful to repeat that success. However, the two previous races around the 2.99 km racetrack haven’t gone so well for the Belgian, and ahead of the race on Saturday he said, “We showed great pace in the opening race and I think a second podium is definitely achievable.

“Our aim is to keep improving race-on-race and I think we will be stronger in Marrakesh than we were in Riyadh. It’s a challenging street circuit and, while it hasn’t been the best track for me over the past two years, I’m going to make sure that I change that and I’m looking forward to having a good race this weekend.

“I’m confident that we can maintain the team’s past strong Morocco performance.”

After being tied up with Mercedes until the end of 2018, Pascal Wehrlein didn’t compete in Saudi Arabia, so the racing in Marrakesh this weekend will be his first Formula E event. He is determined to make a mark on his inaugural racing outing for Mahindra.

He said, “I’m looking forward to starting my season and I’m feeling well prepared. I’ve spent time in the simulator and getting to know my engineers more following pre-season testing in Valencia.

“Obviously, I want to be as good as possible and Jérôme has showed that the car is capable of good results, so for me, I want to get the maximum performance out of the car as soon as possible. I like the track and there’s some good opportunities for overtaking; everything in the simulator went well and I think it’s going to be another interesting and unpredictable race.”

After this weekend’s race, the second in-season Formula E ‘rookie test’ will take place on 13 January, where Mahindra Racing will be running their Simulator and Development driver Sam Dejonghe and former Williams Racing Formula 1 driver Sergey Sirotkin.