Mahindra Racing seeks Santiago ePrix success

Mahindra Racing head to the 2019 Antofagasta Minerals Santiago ePrix for the third round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship hopeful of more success this weekend.

Lead driver Jerome D’Ambrosio tops the drivers standings heading to South America after a great couple of rounds from the Indian squad.

This will be the second Formula E race in Santiago, but the first at the brand-new Parque O’Higgins Circuit.

Jean-Eric Vergne won last year’s event around Santiago Street Circuit next to Parque Forestal to kick-start his championship charge, but fresh from victory in Morocco, the whole team is hopeful of more points this weekend.

Jerome D’Ambrosio is in a buoyant mood heading to sizzling Santiago and ahead of the weekend, “I’m feeling very happy coming straight from my win in Marrakesh and, if things go well for us in Santiago, then we’ll be fighting for the top spot again.

“We’re going to another new track which means it’s a level playing field for all teams and drivers. We’ll be working hard to get the best performance out of the car with a strong strategy using attack mode and hopefully we’ll score more valuable points.”



Pascal Wehrelin made his debut in the all-electric single-seater racing series in Marrakesh, but was forced to retire after contact on the first lap with Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler driver Lucas Di Grassi,

Despite this he is hopeful that he can be more successful in Santiago to get his season on track, and before the weekend,“Last time out in Marrakesh I was happy with my pace and didn’t expect to get up to speed so quickly, so I think we have the potential for points in Santiago and ,if everything goes well, then we can be on the podium.

“It will be a different challenge to the last race; we’ll have to look after the brakes and the tyres will be harder to handle in the heat. The most important thing for me is to finish the race and have a good qualifying session.”