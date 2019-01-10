BTCC

Motorbase announce Tom Chilton and Ollie Jackson for 2019

by Stuart Richards
Ollie Jackson and Tom Chilton BTCC
Credit: Gary Hawkins

Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher have announced that Tom Chilton and Ollie Jackson are to spearhead their 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship campaign.

Fresh from finishing third overall in the 2018 season, Tom Chilton has a long testing schedule ahead of him in order to gain the most out of a quick Ford Focus RS.

With eyes undoubtedly on the title, a season similar to one he enjoyed for the second half of 2018 should be impetus Tom needs for strong results.

Ollie is no stranger to Motorbase having raced for the squad in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series in 2009 and 2010. He then raced in the final two weekends of the 2011 BTCC season for David Bartrum’s team.

Following three seasons with the Audi S3 Saloon, Ollie now has the chance to prove himself in a front running car and improve on his single podium appearance that he scored at the start of the 2018 season.

Team Principal David Bartrum believes he has a strong line-up for the new season, “I’m delighted with our line-up this year.

“As a team, we made some good steps forward last year, and Tom showed us his character and work ethic which make him the racer he is. He’s very much a ‘Motorbase’ driver and I’m looking forward to seeing just how far we can go this year. We have high hopes.

“I’m also really pleased to welcome back a Motorbase original in Ollie. We first ran him in the Porsche Carrera Cup and we’ve remained friends ever since. He won a Championship with us in Porsche and has shown in previous seasons that he is a very capable BTCC driver, and a chance test at the end of last season showed us just how good he is.

“He has the experience in the BTCC needed to get results, and I’m anticipating great things from both Tom and Ollie this season.”

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

