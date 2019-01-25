Nissan e.dams hope to build on positive start in Santiago

Nissan e.dams head to Chile for the third round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship on the streets of Santiago this weekend.

This is the series’ second visit to the capital, although they will be racing on a different circuit to last season.

Sebastien Buemi currently lies ninth in the Drivers’ Standings with 12 points, after achieving sixth in Ad Diriyah and eighth in Marrakesh.

The Swiss driver is “confident” that he can carry on his 100% points start to the season.

“I’m heading to Chile in a confident state of mind. Although luck wasn’t on our side in Marrakesh, our Nissan e.dams car was very fast,” he said.

“Sometimes the result can be entirely out of your hands. All you can do is keep concentrating on improving the car and preparing as best you can.

“I had a great run through to the podium in Chile last year, and I’m looking forward to trying the new circuit.”

Team-mate Oliver Rowland is in eleventh place with six points, following a brilliant seventh place on his FE debut in Saudi Arabia, but came away pointless in Morocco after crossing the finishing line in fifteenth.

The Brit is “looking forward” to building on what has been an enjoyable debut season for him so far.

“Being able to use the simulator has been a tremendous help for me in my first full season in the championship, as I’m able to arrive fully prepared and ready to attack,” Rowland said.

“The one-day race format doesn’t give you a lot of time to learn new circuits. But this week will be the same for everyone, as the Parque O’Higgins track is being used for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the improvements we can make this week with the extra data the team gained from the rookie test as well.”

As far as the Teams’ Standings is concerned, Nissan is in fifth position with 18 points in total, half the points to Envision Virgin Racing in fourth.

Team Principal Jean-Paul Driot says the team have been working “closely together” for another competitive weekend.

“Everyone at Nissan e.dams, Nissan and NISMO have continued to work closely together after Marrakesh to examine the data from the weekend and work toward setting a baseline for Santiago,” Driot added.

“This is another brand-new circuit for the championship, and Sebastien and Oliver have already completed many virtual miles in preparation for this weekend.”