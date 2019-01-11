Rory Butcher: “Components are there for it to be a successful season”

When AmD Tuning announced they had acquired the Honda Civic Type R’s formerly used by Eurotech Racing, overnight they were to become one of the hottest tickets on the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship grid.

After just one season in the MG6 GT with AmD, Rory Butcher scored the most points of any AmD driver in their BTCC history and also almost broke the one hundred points barrier.

Rory had come a long way since he broke onto the scene as a replacement for the injured Luke Davenport at Motorbase in 2017. Ultimately his potential was rewarded with a drive in 2018 where Rory set out to score consistently and he became the highest placed driver on the championship standings without a podium.

Undoubtedly impressed by his performances, Shaun Hollamby rewarded Rory with a drive for 2019 in the Civic alongside new recruitment Sam Tordoff.

Speaking to The Checkered Flag at Autosport International, Rory is excited by the opportunity to drive such a competitive car alongside a competitive driver.

“I can’t be happier with the package we have here.” Quipped Rory,

“I’ve got a superb team-mate and reference in Sam Tordoff plus working with AmD Tuning again is great because I get on well with Shaun [Hollamby] and the guys.

“In my eyes we’ve got a front running chassis and I feel all the components are there for it to be a successful season.”

Reflecting on his 2018, Rory spoke of his strengths and weaknesses therefore showing his dedication to putting right what he may have gotten wrong last year.

“Most of the learning I did came between 2017 and the Winter going into 2018. After being dropped into the season by Motorbase it was all new to me and a really steep learning curve.

“Last year I felt my racing got much better, I held my own which possibly became the strongest part of my driving near the end of the season. I just need to fine tune that.

“Qualifying was an absolute shocker last year, I could blame the MG and so on. But, at the end of the day I need to nail qualifying this year and hopefully the Honda will give me confidence to do that and a chance to run at the front.”