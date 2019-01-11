Rowbottom’s Cataclean Racing livery unveiled

The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship stand at Autosport International saw the unveiling of Cataclean Racing’s Mercedes Benz A-Class which will be piloted by British Touring Car Championship débutant Daniel Rowbottom.

Run by Ciceley Motorsport but under the Cataclean Racing banner, the proven race winning car will be a superb piece of equipment for the Worcestershire driver to get to grips with as he learns the BTCC ropes.

The jump to the BTCC comes after a highly successful season in the Renault UK Clio Cup for Dan where he scored three victories and remained in title contention coming into the final weekend of the championship.

Following the public’s first look at the car and Cataclean livery on Thursday, Dan was full of excitement for the season ahead. He commented, “I can’t wait to get started.

“The car looks superb and with the support of Ciceley Motorsport I feel at home already. Russell is a great team principal and his son Adam is not only a BTCC race winner but also a very generous team-mate and I am sure that I will benefit from having him alongside me.

“I accept that this is a learning year, but I have proved my racecraft in karting, SEATs and Clios and I reckon it won’ take me long to get up to speed.

“The Mercedes has proved to be a race-winning car and with Ciceley having all the data I can tap into that and make rapid progress.

Ahead of the new season, the rookie hinted that there was still plenty of work to do before he goes wheel to wheel with his rivals,

“We have a pre-season testing programme planned and then we can go racing! I am under no illusions about this season, but I can’t wait to get started and to get stuck in!”