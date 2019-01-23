Sky Sports to broadcast live coverage of F1 2019 first winter test

Sky Sports have announced this week that they are to broadcast 20 hours of live action from the first Formula 1 2019 winter test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Coverage will take place on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel for UK-based customers from 18-21 February, giving fans a first chance to see the new cars from all 10 teams in action.

The afternoon sessions will be the point of focus, broadcasting will start at 1pm GMT and run through to 5pm, with an extra hour of analysis, interviews and debrief to follow in a new series: Welcome to F1 2019. Additionally, highlights from testing will be available on selected Sky on-demand services.

There is no news regarding the second test that takes place the following week (26 February-1 March), meaning that the next set of live televised Formula 1 coverage could come with the Australian Grand Prix in mid-March.

Sky have confirmed that it will have 20 out of the 21 rounds of the 2019 championship live and exclusive in the UK, with the free-to-air Channel 4 sharing broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix after seeing its three-year-contract to cover 10 live rounds finish at the end of 2018.

The Checkered Flag will also have end-of-play reports from each of the winter testing days.