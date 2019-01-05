Team Dynamics evaluating TCR Options and Series in 2019

Former BTCC Champions Team Dynamics Motorsport have announced their entry in the opening round of the 2019 Creventic 24H Series, the 24 hours of Dubai.

The team has confirmed on social media that they have entered an Audi RS3 LMS TCR in the TCR class of the event with drivers Will Neal, Henry Neal, James Kaye, Jake Giddings and Aaron Rhys Cameron confirmed on the entry list for the team’s debut in the event. The Midlands based outfit will race under the banner of Team Dynamics with WRC Developments.

Will Neal is excited to try out the new car in this prestigious event.

“Excited isn’t the word! It’s quite easy after a race season to get a bit down when you go from racing every other weekend to not at all, so it’s fantastic to know that I’ll be back racing again shortly,” explained the young driver.

“Apart from testing in Spain, I’ve never raced abroad, let alone Dubai – so this is a fabulous opportunity for myself & Henry.”

Henry Neal, who is also confirmed to race in the inaugural season of the Touring Car Trophy, is eager to get involved in Endurance Racing.

“Endurance Racing is something I’ve always had an interest in, but not quite had the opportunity – where better to start than Dubai? Apart from a short test last year, it’ll be my first outing in TCR machinery so I’m looking forward to seeing how it compares to the JCW MINI and BTCC Civic,” explained the JCW MINI driver.

“Everything is a first for us both, so it’ll be a case of getting our heads down and taking everything onboard. Roll on January!”

The car is being prepared and run by Team Dynamics Motorsport for the event and the squad are currently evaluating participating in other TCR events and series in 2019.

The livery of the Audi will pay homage to the iconic Audi Quattro’s from the early eighties.