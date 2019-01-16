Team Dynamics to retain Matt Neal and Dan Cammish for 2019

After a developmental year with the FK8 Honda Civic Type R, Team Dynamics drivers’ Matt Neal and Dan Cammish are to return to the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship grid in 2019 to see whether their hard work has paid off.

With both drivers taking two victories last season, the car certainly had pace. However, with further development and continuity in driving duties leading into the new season. This might be one of the most formidable partnerships in the championship.

Following a strong rookie season in 2018 where he took Jack Sears Trophy honours, Dan Cammish is confident heading into the new year. Telling btcc.net, “It’s an incredibly tough championship with a massive learning curve but come the middle and the end of the season we had some great results, with a couple of wins.

“I feel confident going into 2019. I’ve got that year under my belt now and I’m no longer a GT driver pretending to be a BTCC driver. I fully intend to be in contention going into the final weekend of the season.

“I’d turn up as a rear-wheel drive expert and I’d have to become a front-wheel drive expert in about 45 minutes, which is incredibly difficult against these guys. I have that data now. I know how the car should feel in qualifying trim and in race trim and I know how to get the best out of it. I think I’ll be at a whole different level in 2019.”

Meanwhile, touring car veteran Matt Neal is set to take part in his twenty-eighth season in the BTCC and it still seems he hasn’t lost any of the pace which delivered him his three titles. With hunger for driving in the championship not going away anytime soon, Matt told btcc.net the strengths of his team, “TOCA has reduced the top level of ballast, which was correct.

“It was too much given how close the championship has become. Where Team Dynamics succeed is when the regulations change.

“I like to think we get a handle of them quicker than other people have in the past. When it gets to a level playing field is when it gets tough. With the changes, the ballast and multiple different tyres – I think it’s great.

“You’ve got to think about it but it might give us a little bit of an edge over some of the opposition at some of the events. It’s great to see change and I think we should do more.”