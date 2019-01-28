Wehrlein happy with podium after narrowly missing out on win

Pascal Wehrlein says that having had time to reflect, he is happy with his second place finish at the Santiago ePrix.

The German was downbeat in the immediate aftermath of the race after he felt that a potential win was taken away from him when his car suffered from over-heating issues.

It meant that he had to back off from his close battle with eventual winner Sam Bird, and instead settle for a second place finish in just his second start in Formula E.

His car issues came after his Mahindra Racing boss Dilbagh Gill had a message passed over team radio to say that he was content with a second place finish, and that Wehrlein did not need to push for the win.

It’s unsure if this led to Wehrlein changing his outlook on his eventual result, but after the race he said, “The potential was already there at the last race but, unfortunately, I couldn’t show it.

“This time there was even the potential for a win; it’s just unfortunate we had some issues at the end which meant I had to slow down a lot.”

Wehrlein continued, “My emotions were mixed directly at the end of the race as I thought we could have taken the win and I wanted that win very badly but, with some time to reflect, I’m really happy and I’m delighted for everyone in the team.

“The whole team is doing a fantastic job, the car is feeling great and these first races show how competitive we are.”

Wehrlein’s result meant that Mahindra have achieved a podium in each of their first three races, and Jerome d’Ambrosio is in second place in the driver’s standings after once again finishing in the points.

It was only a tenth place for the Belgian though as he struggled to make his way through the field after starting in twentieth place, benefiting mainly from retirements and race penalties given to other drivers.

Afterwards he was optimistic about his result however, saying that scoring points in bad races is what helped to build a title challenge.

“Coming back like we did and finishing in the points was a good thing,” d’Ambrosio said.

“I’m happy to be in the points – as we would always say, if you want to fight for a championship you need to finish on the podium on a good day and if you have a bad day you still need to score points which is what we did.”