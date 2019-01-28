Formula E

Wehrlein happy with podium after narrowly missing out on win

by Scott Douglas
written by Scott Douglas
Wehrlein happy with podium after narrowly missing out on win
Credit: Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein says that having had time to reflect, he is happy with his second place finish at the Santiago ePrix.

The German was downbeat in the immediate aftermath of the race after he felt that a potential win was taken away from him when his car suffered from over-heating issues.

It meant that he had to back off from his close battle with eventual winner Sam Bird, and instead settle for a second place finish in just his second start in Formula E.

His car issues came after his Mahindra Racing boss Dilbagh Gill had a message passed over team radio to say that he was content with a second place finish, and that Wehrlein did not need to push for the win.

It’s unsure if this led to Wehrlein changing his outlook on his eventual result, but after the race he said, “The potential was already there at the last race but, unfortunately, I couldn’t show it.

“This time there was even the potential for a win; it’s just unfortunate we had some issues at the end which meant I had to slow down a lot.”

Wehrlein continued, “My emotions were mixed directly at the end of the race as I thought we could have taken the win and I wanted that win very badly but, with some time to reflect, I’m really happy and I’m delighted for everyone in the team.

“The whole team is doing a fantastic job, the car is feeling great and these first races show how competitive we are.”  

Wehrlein’s result meant that Mahindra have achieved a podium in each of their first three races, and Jerome d’Ambrosio is in second place in the driver’s standings after once again finishing in the points.

It was only a tenth place for the Belgian though as he struggled to make his way through the field after starting in twentieth place, benefiting mainly from retirements and race penalties given to other drivers.

Afterwards he was optimistic about his result however, saying that scoring points in bad races is what helped to build a title challenge.

“Coming back like we did and finishing in the points was a good thing,” d’Ambrosio said.

“I’m happy to be in the points – as we would always say, if you want to fight for a championship you need to finish on the podium on a good day and if you have a bad day you still need to score points which is what we did.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Scott Douglas

Formula E writer for TCF since 2015-16 and fascinated by all things electric.

Related articles

Techeetah slam qualifying system after pointless Santiago ePrix

January 28, 2019

2019 Le Mans and IndyCar Seats Possible for...

January 28, 2019

Bird wins chaotic Santiago ePrix

January 26, 2019

Venturi determined for points finish in Santiago

January 25, 2019

Preview: 2019 Santiago ePrix – BMW look to...

January 25, 2019

Audi looking to get podium after ‘clear step...

January 25, 2019

Mahindra Racing seeks Santiago ePrix success

January 24, 2019

BMW i-Andretti Motorsport eager for strong showing in...

January 23, 2019

DS Techeetah looking for repeat success in Santiago

January 22, 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More