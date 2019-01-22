Formula E

Wehrlein says energy management in Formula E ‘easy’

by Scott Douglas
Credit: Formula E

Pascal Wehrlein says that he has found it easy to adapt to the energy management targets in Formula E.

The former Formula 1 and DTM driver made the switch to all-electric racing this season, but said that he was able to acclimatise fairly quickly to the energy saving requirements of the series.

This is despite the Mahindra Racing driver not having finished a race so far, after missing the season opener in Ad Diriyah and getting caught up in a first lap incident in Marrakesh.

But speaking to Motorsport.com Wehrlein said that in testing and simulator work he has found it easy to adapt to a new type of racing

“Yeah, I think it’s not so difficult,” Wherlein said. “Obviously you need a bit of experience to decide in race situations what to do, but in the end it is not so difficult.

“I don’t know – we have the targets, which we have to hit, and yeah it’s quite easy. We practice it a lot in the sim. It’s like qualifying. We have our procedures and once it’s in your head it’s in your head.”

Wehrlein said that he also enjoyed the Formula E race formats, with practice, qualifying and the race happening on the same day.

“It’s a busy day – It starts very early – we even drove at night!” he said.

“I liked it – I really enjoyed it. It’s a busy day with a lot of driving and not so much talking and not so many meetings to find the last tenth in five hours.

“The first weekend together with the team – testing is always a bit different because you have a programme, but here you start FP1 and then you react to what you prefer to have in the car.”

Scott Douglas

Formula E writer for TCF since 2015-16 and fascinated by all things electric.

