2019 BTCC season launch event to take place at Brands Hatch

Season Launches have always been hotly anticipated by media personnel and fans of the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship as they are usually the first event where we see all the runners and riders ahead of a brand new season testing in anger.

2019 sees a new two day event taking place over 26/27 March in Kent.

An evening event at Hever Castle near Edenbridge in Kent on the 26th will kick off the 2019 season where media interviews, photography sessions and filming by ITV are set to take place.

The 27th will then see all teams and thirty drivers take part in a six hour long testing session at Brands Hatch.

Entry for the the public test is free and will open at 0930.

A lunch break on the 27th during the test will also give fans the opportunity to get up close to the cars and also meet the drivers ahead of the new season.

Those attending the test day will also get a taste of what to expect when the season rolls around a week after the event on the 6/7 April. An exciting season of the BTCC is undeniably guaranteed.