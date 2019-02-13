Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler aim for three Mexican wins in a row

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler make the trip to Mexico City for the fourth E-Prix of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Audi contend to make a hat-trick of Mexican wins, especially Lucas Di Grassi who is sat in thirteenth in the Drivers’ Standings with only nine points to his name, and will be eyeing his and the team’s first win of season five.

“Even though I ended up empty-handed, we learned a lot in Santiago. The most important message is that we’re able to win races,” Di Grassi said.

“Mexico is a track that suited us well in recent years. Although the cards have been completely reshuffled this season and the competition is fiercer than ever before, we’ll continue to work hard on improving ourselves.

“With an impeccable race day we can be in contention for the top spot.”

Team-mate Daniel Abt won in last year’s event and currently positioned six places higher than Di Grassi in seventh on 21 points. He believes the team can “repeat” the success this time around.

“The Mexican fans are simply amazing and the atmosphere in the stadium is unique – we can even hear the fans cheering in the grandstands during the race,” Abt added.

“The trophy was a sweet reward for all of the hard work done by the whole squad the weeks before but, above all, it whets our appetite for more.

“Mexico will always have a special place in my memories, because that’s where I scored my first Formula E victory. We know that we’re able to repeat such a success if we pull off a perfect day.”

Audi lie fifth in the Teams’ Standings with 30 points, 16 short of their nearest rivals BMW i Andretti Motorsport. Team Principal Allan McNish wants his team to “build on” from last time out in Santiago into Mexico City.

“Needless to say, it’s a great feeling for the whole squad to return to a venue with so many good memories,” McNish said.

“However, that doesn’t mean that we’re now preparing ourselves any less. Just the opposite: We made good progress in Santiago and saw how fast our Audi e-tron FE05 is.

“That’s exactly what we want to build on in Mexico to get us onto the podium again.”