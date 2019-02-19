BMR retain Subaru and Adrian Flux backing

BMR Racing have confirmed that title sponsors Adrian Flux have been retained for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship along with the manufacturer backing from Subaru (UK).

Adrian Flux and Subaru will therefore will be going into their fourth season backing the squad in the championship. A partnership which saw Ashley Sutton lifting the 2017 drivers title.

This news comes on the day when the squad announced Senna Proctor as their first confirmed driver for the new season.

Goals for the marque in the new season include manufacturer honours and Subaru (UK) Managing Director Paul Tunnicliffe has made this clear.

“There’s much more to come from our involvement in the BTCC. Delighted though we were with Ash Sutton’s epic Drivers’ title in 2017, we feel the superiority of the Subaru Levorg really deserves victory in the Manufacturers’ championship.

“Senna’s signing is the first step towards achieving this goal. He is a fitting driver to represent Subaru in this prestigious championship, and we expect to see him challenging for the top honours from the get-go. We can’t wait for Brands Hatch in April!”

BMR Racing Team Manager Micky Sergeant is pleased that the squad retain continuity from their two most prominant backers heading into a new season. He said, “It is an absolute pleasure to have Senna on-board and to renew our contracts with both Adrian Flux Insurance Services and Subaru (UK).

“Last year saw an even more competitive BTCC than ever before and we are very excited to be able to contest the championship titles once again with the Subaru Levorg in collaboration with Adrian Flux.

“Our aim is to continually develop every area of the team to ensure that the results speak for themselves.”