BMW looking back to bounce back in Mexico City

BMW i Andretti Motorsport make the journey to Mexico City for the fourth race of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

With the BMW iFE.18 showing signs of potential, especially from Antonio Felix Da Costa, who goes into the Mexico City E-Prix this weekend third in the Drivers’ Standings on 28 points despite two DNFs in Marrakesh and Santiago.

“The Mexico City E-Prix has been a good race for me in the past. I even qualified for the super-pole last year, so I’m really looking forward to going back,” Da Costa said.

“The season is still young and we are in a good position to keep fighting for the championship. The team has been very competitive on all tracks so far, so that leaves me very confident for the upcoming races.”

Team-mate Alexander Sims lies tenth overall with 18 points and is “confident” that BMW can produce a good car for both him and Da Costa on Saturday.

“We did a decent job in Santiago de Chile. Our pace is good so I’m really looking forward to going to Mexico and hopefully showing again our competitiveness on track,” Sims added.

“The team is doing a great job which is why I’m confident that the car will be great again. I’ve heard a lot about the Mexican fans and their enthusiasm, so I think the Mexico City E-Prix will be a great event.”

The German squad are fourth in the Teams’ Standings with 46 points, 25 off top spot. Team Principal Roger Griffiths is convinced that Sims can “quickly” acclimatise to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track.

“The unique combination of parts of the historic track and the more modern stadium section leads to a challenging and exciting lap for the drivers and fans alike,” Griffiths mentioned.

“Our driver pairing comes to Mexico with a mix of experience; the fourth time racing here for António and the first for Alexander; however we have seen that Alexander is a fast learner, his knowledge and experience of Formula E is fast expanding and I am sure that he will quickly get the most from the car and with that come race success.”

“António has already demonstrated his speed in previous races here, particularly in qualifying.”