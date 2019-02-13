Dan Lloyd placed on Balance of Performance testing duty

With the annual TCR Balance of Performance session set to get underway on February 18th, reigning TCR UK champion Dan Lloyd has been unveiled as the official test driver for all cars involved.

Lloyd will return to the Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia for a second time, after impressing TCR technical staff in the same role last year. In particular, his dedication, professionalism and communication skills have been praised in the wake of this announcement.

Having raced a Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR for WestCoast Racing last year, Lloyd will get behind the wheel of six different cars at the Spanish circuit. He’ll first be tasked with setting a benchmark level of performance in an unnamed already-homologated TCR car from past seasons. Then, his main job will be to extract the most out of five new cars which await official TCR homolgation. They include; the Lynk & Co 03, Hyundai Veloster N and new evolutions of the Renault Megane, Lada Vesta and Alfa Romeo Giulietta. It is then up to the technical staff to equalise the new cars in comparison to the benchmark as much as possible, typically via weight, boost and/or ride height handicaps.

“I’m really looking forward to working with TCR again this year in Valencia.” said Lloyd, “Last year’s BoP test was a great success, so to be asked back to do the job again is a huge privilege. I had a really successful season last year in TCR UK, however I’m still actively looking for a drive for 2019. Hopefully I will secure something in the near future.”