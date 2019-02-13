DS Techeetah in search of season’s first win in Mexico City

DS Techeetah head to the Mexican capital in Mexico City for the fourth round of the 2018-19 FIA Formula E Championship at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

This is the Chinese team’s third visit to this track and reigning-World Champion Jean-Eric Vergne, currently fifth in the Drivers’ Standings with 28 points, can bounce back after his setback in Santiago last time out.

“Mexico is a new start for me. The DNF in Santiago finished my strike of scoring points in 20 races in a row, so now the tally starts from zero again and it’s needless to say I’m very motivated,” Vergne said.

“The Mexico City track isn’t one that necessarily suits us very well, but this hasn’t stopped us before and the goal is to score as many points as possible to remain in the fight for the championship.

“As we saw last year, every single point counts.”

Team-mate Andre Lotterer in eighth overall on 19 points, is optimistic that Techeetah can achieve “good results” in Mexico.

“I’m looking forward to Mexico and to get some good results, the team deserves this after the missed opportunities we’ve had so far,” Lotterer added.

“We’ve kept working hard to improve our package further and hopefully it will pay off.

“Coming to Mexico is always great cause the fans are so into racing and it’s so cool to hear them cheer from the stadium when we’re on the starting grid and throughout the day.”

Techeetah are languished in Teams’ Standings third with 47 points, 24 short of leaders Envision Virgin Racing. Team Principal Mark Preston has got “expectations in check” for this weekend’s event.

“The Mexico E-Prix track isn’t one that has been kind to us in the past so we’re hoping to change that this year,” Preston mentioned.

“We’ve gone back to the drawing board a little and hopefully our new plans will pan out.

“Although we’re keen to score points and work ourselves back towards the top of the standings, we’ve got our expectations in check for this race.”