Felipe Nasr replaces Maxmillian Gunther at GEOX Dragon Racing ahead of Mexico City

Despite only having competed in three races in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with GEOX Dragon Racing, Maxmillian Gunther has already been replaced, as the American-owned Formula E Team welcomes former Sauber Formula 1 driver and 2018 IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship Champion, Felipe Nasr, who will join the squad from the 2019 Mexico City ePrix onwards.

This comes after Nasr was set to take part a rookie test for Dragon after Marrakesh, but was unable to do so due to contractual obligations. Now the Brazilian will plunge straight into the deep-end when he takes to the wheel of the #6 Penske EV-3 in Mexico City next weekend.

“Felipe has demonstrated incredible talent, scoring 29 points in his two seasons in Formula 1, and winning the 2018 IMSA Prototype Championship,” said Jay Penske, Owner of Geox Dragon Racing.

“He would be an invaluable asset to the evolving Geox Dragon organization. We would be thrilled to add a driver of his calibre to the team.”

Gunther was not surprised with the movements despite his steady but solid progress in the first three races with a fifteenth place finish in Ad Diriyah and a twelfth place finish in Marrakesh before the German retired due to mechanical problems in Santiago after qualifying an impressive seventh and running inside the top ten up to that point.

Following the announcement, the German said “It was clear from the beginning that I would share the season at Geox Dragon with another driver. I know that I will be racing for Geox Dragon again this season.

“Until then, I will continue to do the simulator work and be a test and replacement driver for the team. I had a lot of fun in Santiago de Chile, where I had a great race after my super qualifying until my retirement and I am looking forward to returning to the Penske EV-3 soon.”