G-Cat Racing set to run 2019-spec Porsche 911 GT3 R in British GT

Porsche Carrera Cup GB stalwarts Shamus Jennings and Greg Caton are set to switch to British GT for the 2019 season with a 2019-spec Porsche 911 GT3 R, the first of its kind in the UK.

Porsche has not been represented in the GT3 category since 2015, when Trackspeed were racing an earlier version of the 911 GT3 R, but this year will see the marques presence in the GT3, GT4 and GTC classes courtesy of G-Cat Racing, GT Marques and WPI Motorsport.

While the brand has not featured in the top class since 2015, it still holds the records for winning the most races, scoring 156 wins in all classes since 1993, double the number of Ginetta victories in second.

“British GT represents an exciting next step for G-Cat Racing, and doing so with Porsche makes it even more special,” said Caton.

“We have an excellent relationship with Porsche from our time in the Carrera Cup and their latest evolution of the 911 GT3 R is a fantastic piece of engineering.

“The high standard is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Porsche and coupled with their first-rate customer support we couldn’t be happier to be entering into this venture with one of their cars.”

“This year will be a learning curve for Shamus, myself and the team, but once we get some mileage under our belts with the car we are confident the results will follow.”

The British GT Championship holds its official media day next week at Donington Park on 5 March, fans are welcome to attend as they get their first glimpse of the 2019 grid.