Gasly and Verstappen take to the ice for Red Bull karting demonstration

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team duo Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly showed off their karting skills on ice in a promotional video for the energy drink brand.

Verstappen and Gasly were filmed at Dutch leisure park Flevonice on one of the complex’s speed-skating tracks, with Red Bull-branded karts supplied by Verstappen’s former karting team.

The 21-year-old said that he enjoyed his first venture into ice karting.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Verstappen. “It was the first time ice karting for me and it was actually pretty quick.

“I think at one point we were going over 100 [kph], in sixth gear, so it was great. If I was to rate my drifts, I’d give myself an eight. This has been one of the most fun activities we’ve done, there have been a few really good ones but this is definitely one of the best.

“I had a lot of fun today with Pierre and it was a great way to start the season together.”

Gasly was more assured in his ice skills, enjoying reliving the thrill of karting without the pressure of competition. The Frenchman, promoted from Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda for 2019, joked that he must find something to match the excitement levels when Verstappen pays a visit to France.

“There were a few nice moments with Max, just drifting side by side,” he said.

“It’s really different to what we would normally do on a proper track with an F1 car, so it’s cool to experience this kind of thing. I love competing and when I was racing in the World Karting Championship and the European Championship, the adrenalin and competition made it super exciting, but this was more of a fun day and it was great to do this with Max.

“Now I guess I should find something fun for him to do when he comes to France.”

You can watch Red Bull’s video of the day here: