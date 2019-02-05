Halfords, Yuasa and Honda remain with Team Dynamics for 2019

Team Dynamics have announced that Halfords and Yuasa are to remain title sponsors of the squad for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship. Racing in the Honda Civic Type R FK8 for the second season, the team will also retain the name Halfords Yuasa Racing.

Honda will also remain a backer of Team Dynamics making 2019 the fifteenth season that the squad and manufacturer have been working together.

Matt Neal and Dan Cammish are set to spearhead the assault on the championship for Halfords Yuasa Racing in 2019. Following a developmental year last year with a new car that also saw four victories means that confidence is high for success in the new year.

In a Team Dynamics press release, three representatives of the companies confirmed spoke about the importance of the BTCC in regards to brand awareness.

Paul Tomlinson of Halfords said, “Over the past three years we have really seen the return on investment through this relationship,

“the BTCC audience are very loyal & committed, they engage with us on every BTCC related activity we undertake, and we’ll be looking to enhance that further during 2019.”

Meanwhile Yuasa Managing Director James Hylton echoed these sentiments, “Having been involved in the BTCC for almost a decade,

“we can honestly say that there is no other motorsport series in the UK that gives us the brand recognition that this Championship provides! We were relatively unknown in the automotive car industry when we began nearly 10 years ago, today more and more people know and trust in the Yuasa Battery brand.”

Whilst David Hodgetts of Honda confirmed that the brand are long term supporters of the championship, “The BTCC is the pinnacle of British Motorsport and we are proud to be associated with the Championship racing head to head with the peers of our industry.

“Last year saw the introduction of the new FK8 Civic Type R to the BTCC and we are looking to build upon our fantastic finish to the season at Brands Hatch, with a strong championship challenge in 2019.”