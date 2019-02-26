Halfords Yuasa Racing target titles

Halfords Yuasa Racing have set themselves the high target of claiming Championship titles in the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

Following a developmental year with the FK8 Honda Civic Type R in 2018 which saw drivers Matt Neal and Dan Cammish score two victories each. Confidence is high following a full season of development and Winter break testing.

With news that both drivers are to remain with the squad going into 2019, continuity will be a strong factor towards success for Team Dynamics.

“Last year we got to understand the car really well and made some changes over the winter to make it even stronger.” Said three time BTCC champion Matt Neal.

“I’m hungry to get my fourth BTCC title so I’ll be going all guns blazing with Dan to secure the Team and Manufacturer Championships first and then hopefully be in a position to take the drivers’ mantle.”

Meanwhile, Dan Cammish doesn’t underestimate the experiences learnt during 2018, “Getting to know the Honda Civic FK8 BTCC car in 2018 was a steep learning curve, but I think I proved to the team throughout the season that I had the speed in me, it was just experience of this formula that I lacked.

“To finish the season on a high with back-to-back victories was amazing and to also win the Jack Sears Trophy was a highlight of my year. With all that experience under my belt I’m hoping to come back stronger this season and challenge for the overall title.”