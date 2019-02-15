HWA Racelab hope to come away from Mexico with first points

HWA RACELAB travel to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City E-Prix, the fourth round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The Mercedes-affiliated outfit are the only team yet to score a point this season and will hope to end their barren run on Saturday.

Stoffel Vandoorne is “intrigued” to see how the weekend in Mexico will pan out after his previous experience in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at this venue.

“It is not all that long since I was last in Mexico,” Vandoorne mentioned.

“I drove in the Formula 1 Grand Prix there at the end of last season. I am really pleased to be returning. The fans are always incredibly euphoric, they cheer on every driver vociferously.

“It is always a very special feeling to drive through the stadium section in Mexico City, where so many spectators are sat.

“However, the current layout will be completely new to me, as only one corner is the same as in Formula 1. I am looking forward to the race and am intrigued to see how the weekend unfolds.”

Team-mate Gary Paffett said getting his first points this weekend would be his “goal”.

“We are making progress every weekend: me personally, Stoffel and the entire HWA RACELAB team,” Paffett said.

“I completed the full race in Santiago. That was the first step. The next step is now to score the first points. That is my goal for Mexico.

“We now have a certain pace and greater experience with the car and the processes on a race weekend. We will now improve step by step, I am sure of that. I am really looking forward to Mexico.”

Team Principal Ulrich Fritz is adamant that HWA “took a step forward” in Santiago despite coming away empty handed.

“We took a step forward in all areas in Chile and were again able to gain a lot of experience,” Fritz added.

“Unfortunately, we failed to get a good result in the race. However, we will focus on the positive: we had the speed to challenge for our first points.

“If possible, we want to finish the job this time in Mexico. However, I am wary of making predictions or setting ambitious goals.

“Unlike in Chile, the circuit in Mexico is once again familiar ground for the other teams. This means that they start the weekend with an advantage, which we must first make up.”