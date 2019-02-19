BTCC

Jack Goff to miss 2019 BTCC season

by Stuart Richards
Credit: btcc.net

Following the withdrawal of Eurotech Racing at the end of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship season, Jack Goff has worked flat out behind the scenes in the hope of gaining a drive for the 2019 season.

However, in a Facebook post today. Jack has conceded defeat and will miss out on a drive for the new season.

In the Facebook post, Jack gave a short paragraph thanking his fans and sponsors down the years. Saying, “Gutted to finally say I won’t be on the BTCC grid.

“I have worked non stop to try make this happen since October last year, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

“I would like to thank my loyal sponsors who have stuck with me since I joined the TOCA package in 2010, all of TeamJG and all the great fans for their support over the years.”

The twenty-seven year old has taken part in six seasons of the BTCC and has scored four victories. His most recent win coming at Snetterton in the first race of the Diamond Double weekend following a superb battle with 2017 BTCC champion Ashley Sutton.

It is currently unknown if Jack will race elsewhere in 2019 or whether he’ll attempt a return to the BTCC grid for 2020.

