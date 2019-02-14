Jake Dennis joins Di Resta for R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage DTM debut

Following the earlier announcement that Paul Di Resta will be driving for R-Motorsport as they bring the Aston Martin Vantage to DTM, upcoming sports car star Jake Dennis has been confirmed as their second driver for the 2019 season.

Dennis is a familiar face to the R-Motorsport squad having taken part in a number of races for them in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, including taking pole position and a win for the team at the three-hour race at Silverstone.

“Joining the DTM is a major step up in my career,” said Jake. “It’s an enormous challenge which I readily accept, because I know that I must go up against tough opposition in order to prove myself and make progress as a driver at a high level. The DTM is the ideal environment for that, and I can’t wait to get the season started.”

Dennis has worked his way up the single-seater ladder to GP3 in 2016 before making the switch sports cars with drives in the FIA WEC and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In 2018 he also had chance to drive Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s F1 car at Budapest before taking part in the DTM Young Driver tests at Jerez last year.

“Jake is very talented. He has already shown that previously in his GT3 races for R-Motorsport,” said Team Principal Dr Florian Kamelger. “He achieved consistently good results last year and is now a regular member of our team. I know what he can do, so I think he will quickly make his mark in the DTM.”