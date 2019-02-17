Legge wins Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Mexico City

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Katherine Legge took a sublime victory in the second 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race in Mexico City with a 1-2 finish for the American-based team with her team-mate Bryan Sellers finishing in second position.

The win means that Legge will lead the championship heading to the next round of the series on 29 points, some 3-points ahead of Sellers and the Jaguar Brazil Racing driver Sergio Jimenez, who finished a fighting third from seventh on the grid.

The race got underway with Legge leading Sellers into the first corner with VIP driver Salvador Duran making a bold move on former points leader Simon Evans for third, and as the Kiwi was looking up the inside into turns 3/4/5, he lost out to the Jaguar Brazil Racing car of Caca Bueno, and dropped to fifth position at the end of the opening lap.

Further behind, Qi Lin from Jaguar China Racing made a bold move on Bandar Alesayi for the lead in Pro-Am, which ended up demoting the Saudi racer and Celia Martin to the back of the field.

A full course yellow was then deployed as a section of the barrier came lose at the turns 14/15/16 chicane, and a lap later, the racing was back underway. But after a poor restart, Duran was left defending against Bueno and as the Brazilian looked up the inside of the final chicane, the Mexican turned in and contact was made – with a whole host of drivers including Evans, Stefan Rzandzinski from TWR Techeetah and Yaqi Zhang all getting involved in the incident. Amazingly, everyone except Duran continued for the time being, but the guest driver retired from the race in an incident that was self-inflicted.

Behind the top two were both Jaguar Brazil Racing cars with Jimenez now picking his way through the accident to run third with Bueno recovering relatively quickly to be a lonely fourth.

Then after the demise of Zhang, the two Saudi Racing cars were battling it out for honours in the Pro-Am, with Bandar Alesayi trailing his team-mate Ahmed Bin Khanen following Alesayi’s turn one incident. But Bin Khanen suffered damage mid-way through the race and had a loose bumper which made his car a handful for the remaining laps of the race.

The Saudi man was defending well against his team-mate Alesayi during the remaining laps, but out of nowhere, Alesayi made a bold move on his team-mate with two laps to run which saw Bin-Khanen lose two places with the recovering Simon Evans moving up to sixth position ahead of Bin-Khanen with Qi Lin being the final classified finisher in eighth position.

Katherine Legge now leads the championship heading to Kong Kong in three weeks time (9 March) with Sellers and Jimenez both within shot of top spot heading to Asia.