Mahindra Racing hopeful of fourth consecutive podium finish

Mahindra Racing head to the 2019 Mexico City ePrix for the fourth round of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship hopeful of another strong result after the team have claimed three consecutive podium finishes in Riyadh, Marrakesh and Santiago.

The Indian racing team are second place in the team’s championship, only twelve points behind Envision Virgin Racing, with lead driver Jerome D’ Ambrosio also second in the driver’s championship, just two points behind series leader Sam Bird.

This year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the fourth round of the championship and will be the fourth consecutive year that the all-electric single-seater series has visited the circuit. The track is the fastest on the calendar and the highest, at 2500m above sea level, which puts greater strain on battery efficiency given the lack of air at this circuit.

Mahindra have never had a successful outing in Mexico City with Nick Heidfeld’s eighth place in 2016 being their best result at this circuit, although Felix Rosenqvist was on course for victory last year until his battery failed mid-way through the race. The two drivers want to change the record this year after the promise they have shown so far this season.

Fresh from his podium in Santiago, Pascal Wehrlein said ahead of the race in Mexico City, “I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the car and going racing again.

“I feel confident with the performance of the M5Electro and the team; the results have been good so far, but there’s always room for improvement.

Although I’m familiar with Mexico, it’s a new track layout and I’ve been working hard in the simulator to get up to speed. In terms of a realistic race result – anything is realistic!”

After a race of damage limitation in Santiago, D’Ambrosio is hopeful of a strong showing in Mexico City, saying ahead of the weekend that:

“We’ve had a couple of different style tracks so far this season and the car has been working well, so I expect it to work just as well in Mexico.

“We’ve had three straight podiums collectively as a team and we shouldn’t be aiming for anything less than that this weekend. Pascal and myself have already shown that we can fight at the front and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”