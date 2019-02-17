Mahindra vow to come back fighting after Mexico heartbreak

Mahindra Racing boss Dilbagh Gill said that his team would come back fighting after they lost out on a race win at the Mexico City ePrix on the last lap.

Pascal Wehrlein had led from pole and was looking on for a certain win until a miscalculation on his energy targets meant that he ran out of battery life on the very last corner.

He was also handed a five second penalty after he cut the chicane in an attempt to keep eventual winner Lucas di Grassi behind him as his car was slowing.

It left the German down in sixth, and although team-mate Jerome d’Ambrosio recovered from eighteenth to finish fourth, the Indian team were left disappointed to leave Mexico without a trophy.

“I cannot help be disappointed that we missed out on a podium,” Gill said. “Pascal performed to the highest level all weekend in only his second full race.

“He deserved another podium finish, but unfortunately, he has been hit by Lucas di Grassi twice in his three races.

“We have one of the strongest cars on the grid and Jérôme showed that by gaining 14 positions. I’m proud of everyone in the team and we will come back fighting in Hong Kong.”

Wehrlein himself felt that he deserved at least a second place finish, but ccommented he was happy to have grabbed his first pole and to have run at the front of the field.

“Aside from the last lap, I’m happy with how today went and with my first pole position,” he said. “We were fighting hard at the beginning, so we used more energy which made it harder to defend against di Grassi.

“I think we should’ve had second position without the penalty, but I’m looking forward to the next race.”

The result does mean that Mahindra lead both championships, with d’Ambrosio leading by seven points from Antonio Felix da Costa in the driver’s standings, with the team ten points ahead of Envision Virgin Racing in the constructors championship.