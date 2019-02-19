McCullough praises Stroll’s off-season preparation ahead of first Racing Point F1 run

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team Performance Engineering Director Tom McCullough was happy with what was achieved on the second day of testing for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Lance Stroll had his first official run in the RP19, logging 79 laps over the two sessions.

“Overall, today was a positive day in which we had a reliable car and managed to achieve the objectives we had set out in our plan.” said McCullough.

“Most of our focus was on understanding the car and catching up on some of the time we lost yesterday.

“Our run plan was dominated by aero data gathering, which is essential with a new car. We ticked all the boxes and we have lots of data to analyse as we continue in this learning process.

“It was Lance’s first day in the RP19 and he hit the ground running. It was the first chance for him to get up to speed with the car and our procedures.”

While this marked the first time Stroll got on track with the car, the Canadian has been putting in the hours on the team simulator over winter in preparation for the season ahead, something that McCullough believes will put him in good standing for the first run.

“The extensive simulator work during the off-season helped prepare him to have a valuable first day and to build the relationship with the team members who will work with him this season.”