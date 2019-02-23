Nasr to skip Rome E-Prix to defend IMSA crown in Long Beach

Ex-FIA Formula 1 World Championship driver Felipe Nasr will not attend in the 2019 Rome E-Prix on the 13 April, as it clashes with second round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship in Long Beach that same day.

The former Sauber F1 Team driver won the IMSA title alongside Eric Curran with Action Express Racing last year and began his title defence with a second place finish at the series’ season opener in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The Brazilian replaced Maximilian Gunther for GEOX Dragon Racing and made his ABB FIA Formula E Championship debut in Mexico City last weekend.

However, Nasr’s new deal with the team subsequently results in the clash between Rome and Long Beach, which will make a busy year for the 26-year old.

“The priority is to do IMSA. I’ll be skipping Rome and it will be a busy year, I have to say, in both series,” Nasr told Motorsport.com.

“But I really want to defend my championship there and I really enjoy driving in IMSA.

“Thanks to Action Express Racing, they did an amazing job last year. In my first year in the series – I didn’t know any of the tracks – I was able to win the title with Eric Curran.

“This year we have Pipo Derani in the car [alongside Nasr and endurance race driver Curran], which I think makes a very strong line-up.

“I can’t wait to alternate in both series.”

Gunther remains at Dragon as their test and reserve driver.