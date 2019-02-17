Nissan concentrating on positives after terrible end to Mexico City ePrix

Nissan e.dams were concentrating on the few positives they could take from the Mexico City ePrix after they suffered a double DNF.

Oliver Rowland and Sebastien Buemi had been in contention for the win, and were within two seconds of leader Pascal Wherlein going into the last few laps.

However a miscalculation meant that they went into the last lap with only two per cent of energy, meaning both cars had to retire as they went over the energy usage limit.

It was an embarrassing end to what had looked like being a strong result for the rookie manufacturer, but afterwards the team was doing their best to focus on the promising pace they showed throughout.

“It is obviously disappointing before we clearly showed today that the performance is there,” Buemi said. “It is a shame, but we’ll work hard to understand what happened.

“We have shown we certainly deserve to be on the podium and when we make that happen, it will be very rewarding. Now we’ll come back tomorrow, get back to work and go testing to try to improve continually.”

Rowland in particular was happy to run at the front of the field after being off the pace in his first three races in the series.

Having been slower than his team-mate for most of the season so far he out-qualified him in Mexico and was set to finish in front of him.

Speaking afterwards he said, “The most important thing for me to take away from the day is the fact I was able to show strong pace throughout the entire day.

“I had the pace in qualifying, I was fast in the race and had a good turn one. I was pretty comfortable with what I had, and all the ingredients are there for me to have a good season.

“This is my first year, and I’m still learning. Sometimes mistakes are made, and we learn from them to come back even stronger.”

The result leaves Nissan in eighth in the championship having scored no points in their last two races.