Nissan hoping to turn strong pace into results

Nissan e.dams say they are looking to turn the strong pace they have shown in recent races into a good result at the Mexico City ePrix.

Their Global Motorsport Director, Michael Carcamo, hailed the speed the team had shown in the first three races, but said that he was looking for it to be converted into points this weekend.

It comes after the team suffered a double DNF last time out in Santiago, despite Sebastien Buemi having started from pole.

They also led in the early stages of the opening round in Ad Diriyah, but have failed to achieve a top five finish so far.

Speaking ahead of Mexico, Carcamo said, “We had exceptional pace in Santiago. Now, our goal is to turn that pace into results in Mexico City.

“We’re very confident that a strong finish is just around the corner. We were in the top two in the opening laps in the first round.

“We were unlucky to be pushed wide in the first corner while running in the front pack in Morocco. And then, we started from pole and led the majority of the race in Chile.

He continued, “The level of competition in the championship is intense, but our outright pace has been very consistent. If we’re fast enough for long enough, the results will come our way.”

Buemi agreed that the Nissan powertrain was improving and for his part said that he was just looking for a clean weekend after crashing in Santiago.

“We certainly had the pace in Santiago, and the Nissan e.dams powertrain package has improved immensely from preseason testing,” Buemi said.

“Now, it’s going to be about having a trouble-free day from practice to qualifying to the entire race. I’m confident we’ll be very competitive.”