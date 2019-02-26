Rob Collard completes Power Maxed Racing 2019 line up

Power Maxed Racing have completed their 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship line up with the acquisition of Rob Collard who will partner Jason Plato in the Vauxhall Astra.

Rob joins PMR after nine seasons with West Surrey Racing. The 2003 Independents Cup champion brings with him a vast knowledge of the championship backed up by fifteen wins and sixty-one podium finishes.

The partnership with Jason Plato means that PMR have one of the most experienced driver pairings on the grid.

With a move back to front-wheel drive for the first time since 2007, Rob is looking forward to the fresh challenge. “My hunger for racing and desire to win is as strong as ever.

“I’m delighted to form a new partnership with PMR to return to the BTCC in 2019. I’ve watched their growth and development from day one and seen Adam and the team build a race-winning package that has gone from strength to strength.

“I’m very pleased to help build on that success, alongside an experienced team-mate in Jason. Returning to front wheel drive is a challenge I relish, particularly having won the independents title in a Vauxhall Astra in the past.”

PMR Team Principal Adam Weaver is incredibly proud of his experienced driver line up and is confident for success. “After our breakthrough year in 2018, we have been looking for a driver line up that not only matches our ambitions, but that also has the speed and experience to help us realise them.

“I am delighted that Rob has decided to join PMR to complete what I believe to be an incredibly strong driver line up. It is quite surreal for me as the two drivers we have signed are ones that I grew up watching, and are a big part of the reason I fell so in love with BTCC in the first place.

“Celebrating our eventual successes together are going to make all the hard work so worthwhile.”