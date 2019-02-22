BTCC

Rowbottom ready for BTCC testing

by Stuart Richards
Daniel Rowbottom BTCC
Credit: btcc.net

Excitement is building for Daniel Rowbottom ahead of his maiden Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship campaign for Cataclean Racing with Ciceley Motorsport.

The former Renault UK Clio Cup race winner has been preparing for testing in a few weeks time by giving his Mercedes Benz A-Class a quick shakedown to make sure it’s all systems go before the hard work begins.

Speaking of his short test yesterday. Rowbottom told The Checkered Flag, “In terms of what I could learn yesterday not an awful lot.

“We have learnt that it works after the Winter re prep and is ready for our testing programme.”

Said testing programme involves a session in Spain and already these tests are building towards what is becoming a healthy relationship between team and driver.

“I literally cannot wait, I have a lot to learn about the BTCC.” Said the Worcestershire driver when asked about his excitement ahead of the opening weekend at Brands Hatch,

“But, we have a great testing programme which starts in Spain in a couple of weeks. Ciceley are a great team to be around and I’m confident that they will help me achieve the best start to the season possible.”

Enamoured by his steed for 2019 Rowbottom continued, “I learnt it [the car] looks and sounds s*** hot.

“That Cataclean Racing machine looks amazing on the floor.”

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

