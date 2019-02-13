Salvador Duran named as VIP driver for Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Mexico City ePrix

Mexican racing driver Salvador Duran makes his racing return as a VIP guest driver for the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the support race for the 2019 Mexico City ePrix. Duran will be racing for the first time since he took part in the 2016 Long Beach ePrix for Team Aguri, which has now evolved into the DS Techeetah outfit.

Duran has been named the second VIP driver after Alice Powell drove in Riyadh and finished an impressive fifth place in a wet-dry event in the Saudi desert.

Duran can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a racing car after a long hiatus since his last Formula E race nearly three years ago. So ahead of this weekend’s race, he said:

“I’m excited to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY car in front of the passionate Mexican fans. The series got off to a great start in Saudi Arabia and I’m looking forward to driving this electric racecar for the first time.

“Alice Powell did a great job at the first race so I’m hoping to put in a strong performance. It is great to see Jaguar at the forefront of electric vehicle technology and I can’t wait for Saturday’s race.”

Mexico City will be the second stop on the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy world tour and will be closely followed by races in Hong Kong and Sanya in March.

So after a long break since the first race in Riyadh, the drivers are excited to get back racing. Race winner in Riyadh and series leader Simon Evans is hopeful of back-to-back wins and heading to Mexico City said:

“To win the first race of a new series was special but as this was the start of a new era of electric racecars, it made it all the more historic. Going into the weekend I think I was flying a little under the radar.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY in Mexico. From what I have seen, the track is a very different style to Saudi Arabia. It has a great stadium section for the fans and the racing is going to be close once again.”