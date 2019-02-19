Senna signs for Subaru

2017 Jack Sears Trophy winner Senna Proctor will join BMR racing for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship in the search for victories and potentially a shot at overall honours come the end of the season.

Senna will be driving a Subaru Levorg GT following confirmation that the Japanese marque have agreed to back BMR for the fourth season in a row.

This is seen as a homecoming for the twenty year old as he joined the BMR Academy back in 2015 whilst competing in Ginetta Juniors before a BMR backed car saw him compete in the Renault UK Clio Cup.

After winning the Jack Sears Trophy in 2017 with Power Maxed Racing, Senna went on to take his first ever BTCC victory in the first weekend of 2018 following an incredibly action packed second race at Brands Hatch. Two further podiums were taken during the season.

“I am very excited to be returning to BMR Racing for 2019,” said the new BMR Racing driver.

“When the call came in everything seemed to fit perfectly and it was an easy decision to make. Having raced under the BMR banner in 2015 and 2016, I felt the timing was right.

“I would like to thank everyone at BMR for putting their faith in me. I can’t wait to get out testing and sample the Subaru Levorg – I think rear-wheel drive will really suit my style.

“After two successful years in the BTCC, I have found my feet and I am ready for the next step. My aim this year is to win races and to be in with a shot of the title come the last round of the season.”