Sims and Da Costa visit BMW developers ahead of Mexico

Just before they set off for this weekend’s 2019 Mexico City ePrix, the BMW i Andretti Motorsport duo of Alexander Sims and Antonio Felix da Costa paid a visit to the competence centre at BMW in Munich.

It allowed them get to the heart of the BMW Formula E operation, where the drivetrains are developed for the BMW iFE.18., while also allowing them to thank and congratulate the BMW engineers for the hard yards that they put in to get their race winning car on track.

“I am very pleased that the opportunity arose to fit this visit in before the Mexico City E-Prix,” said da Costa.

“The BMW i experts here were by my side when I won on the BMW iFE.18’s debut. These guys are the ones who makes us go quick and win races – and it’s great to come here and see where it all happens. We drivers cannot thank them enough for developing such a fantastic drivetrain.”

Sims was equally delighted to have visited the factory and was fascinated to talk to them before flying to Mexico, saying:

“I find the technology behind our drivetrain fascinating and take my hat off to all the employees here for the job done – without them we wouldn’t be able to enjoy such success in Formula E. It feels fantastic to give it my all for them in every race to thank them for their great work with good results.”

Representing the guys working in the factory is Nicolai Martin, Head of Development of Electric Drivetrains who said:

“It is simply fantastic to see that we are so competitive in Formula E with the BMW i drivetrain for racing use and the car components developed by BMW Motorsport.

“António’s win at the season-opener inspired everyone in our team and showed us that we at BMW i can also set the benchmark in an environment geared completely towards performance. That is something we are all very proud of.”