Tom Roche confirms Carrera Cup GB entry with Rob Boston Racing

by Vince Pettit
Tom Roche - Rob Boston Racing - 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB
Credit: Tom Roche / Rob Boston Racing

After taking delivery of this new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car last week, Tom Roche has confirmed that he will be continuing with Rob Boston Racing for the 2019 season as he makes the move from the Ginetta GT4 Supercup to Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Roche took fourth place in the 2018 Ginetta GT4 Supercup and took three victories and a further three podium finishes but was plagued with car issues leading to retirements in four out of five races towards the end of the season.

“I’m really excited to be entering the season with Rob,” said Roche. “It is my first year in Carrera Cup and there is a lot to learn, but I have every confidence in Rob and the guys to get it right. I can’t wait to get in the car for the first time next month.”

Team owner Rob Boston was delighted to finalise the deal with Roche for 2019 having known him for so long and previously raced against him in the Mazda MX5 Championship.

“I have known Tom for nearly 12 years.” said Boston. “We used to compete against each other in the MX5 championship.

“Trying to beat him was my life motivation back then, I’ve always had the highest of respect for Tom both on and off track.

“So now here we are in 2019 backing his Porsche Carrera Cup GB effort together, the biggest competition for us to date.

“I’m excited, proud, bubbling with anticipation and ready to get stuck!” he added.

Next month at Silverstone the official media day and first tests of the year take place on 18 March before the series heads to Donington Park the next day. The first race for the weekend will take place two weeks later as they join the TOCA package supporting 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

