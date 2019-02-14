Virgin Racing look to maintain momentum in Mexico

Envision Virgin Racing have plenty to be smiling about going into the 2019 Mexico City E-Prix. Sam Bird‘s victory in the last race in Santiago elevated him and the team to the top of both the Drivers’ and Teams’ Standings after just three races.

The Brit is two points clear of Jerome D’Ambrosio, and is keen to become the first repeat-winner of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship this weekend.

“The team put in an amazing effort at the last race in Chile for us to come away with the win, together with Robin’s strong finish,” Bird added.

“But we’re barely a quarter of the way through the season so we must be pragmatic and just take each race as it comes. For me, the Mexico E-Prix has previously brought mixed results, so we’ll have to see.

“As always, we’ll give it our all and aim to come away with a good points haul.”

Team-mate Robin Frijns continued to score in Santiago, leaving him fourth with 28 points, 15 behind Bird. He expects “tyre degradation to be higher” than ever before in Mexico City.

“Santiago was a great boost for the team, but we know there’s more work to be done so we’re doing just that and have been working hard in the simulator, and with the engineers, to prepare for the race in Mexico,” Frijns said.

“We’re expecting tyre degradation to be higher than previous seasons with the long right-handers, so this will be a key focus to work on, but the whole team is looking forward to the challenge.”

Virgin Racing have a 12-point lead in the Teams’ Standings and Team Principal Sylvain Filippi insists his team “must remain focused” on the work that is put in.

“Santiago was an amazing result for us and for sure the aim in Mexico City is to capitalise on our current momentum and look to extend our championship lead,” says Filippi.

“But I’ve been involved in Formula E since the beginning, so I know anything is possible in this championship and, of course, how competitive the current field of teams and drivers is.

“There is still a very long way to go this season so we must remain focused, maintain the maximum effort everyone is putting in and take each race as it comes.

“If we do that then there’s no reason why we can’t come away with another strong result.”