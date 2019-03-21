Beginning of a New Era in the DTM

The DTM Series enters a new era in 2019 as the Class 1 regulations come into force.

After just over two years of development, the regulations aimed at being more cost effective and taking the DTM in a new direction will finally hit the track.

Head of Audi Motorsport, Dieter Gass, said: “Our drivers were totally thrilled right in the first test.

“However, the move from the naturally aspirated V8 to the turbo engine is not only important due to the additional output of some 100 horsepower. In the DTM, we’re now driving with a high-efficiency engine of the type we’re also using in many production vehicles of the Group.”

The new two-litre four-cylinder engine delivers 610 horsepower, a “push-to-pass” will also allow the drivers to access 30hp for a short period.

In 2019, the Audi RS 5 DTM has dropped to less than 1,000 kilograms due to the new four-cylinder turbo engine weighing just 85 kilos – half of the naturally aspirated V8 used previously in the DTM.

As in past seasons, each engine has to last for the full season and has been designed to run for some 6,000 kilometres.

“The format of the DTM is a great challenge,” said Stefan Dreyer, Head of Powertrain Development at Audi Motorsport. “The long mileage, distributed to many events with short runs, is really tough. Plus, the four-cylinder engine’s vibration behaviour totally differs from that of the V8. That posed a huge challenge during the development of the engine and also to our dynamometers.”

Additional output of more than 100 horsepower as well as higher torque will also put a greater load on the powertrain.

The “push-to-pass” system, allowed the driver to gain an engine boost to aid in overtaking situations. It works by bypassing the fuel flow restrictor, an additional 5kg of fuel per hour is provided, which results in an extra 30 horsepower.

Audi’s first racing deployment of the new challenger takes place at the season opener at Hockenheim on 3-5 May.