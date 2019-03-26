BMW Pirtek Racing show off their 3 series livery

BMW Pirtek Racing and Andrew Jordan have unveiled a typically striking livery ahead of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season.

The new BMW 330i M Sport which was developed over the winter by West Surrey Racing replaces the BMW 125i M Sport which Andrew has driven the previous two seasons.

The new Pirtek Racing livery reflects the colour scheme of the Pirtek van fleet which are found up and down the United Kingdom.

Heading into 2019, Andrew hopes to add to his incredible tin top CV with further podium finishes and victories.

The twenty-nine year old feels that both he and the squad can be proud of fantastic work over the Winter, “The work that has gone into the new BMW Pirtek Racing 3 Series in such a short amount of time is incredible and I think the end result looks fantastic.

“I have to say a massive thank you to all of the team, and everyone else who has been involved in the build, as they have really pulled out all the stops to get the car ready for the start of the season.

“As a road car, the new BMW 3 Series is a seriously good looking machine and that’s certainly something that has carried across to the racing version. The design work that has gone into it is second to none, and the end result is a hugely impressive car that I think the whole team should feel very proud of.

“The 3 Series also really suits the new look Pirtek Racing livery that we’ll debut this season, which combines our traditional colours with flashes of white. Throughout my time with Pirtek, I’ve been lucky enough to race in some good-looking cars, but I think that the new BMW in our 2019 livery is the best of the lot.”

It’s natural to remain philosophical and realistic before heading into the unknown. But, Andrew remains excited by what may be ahead. Saying, “Whilst it is always a step into the unknown when you drive a new car for the first time, I’m hugely excited about getting behind the wheel of the BMW Pirtek Racing 3 Series for the first time, and the start of the season can’t come soon enough.”