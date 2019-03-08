Formula E

BMW search for more silverware in Hong Kong

by Tom Cairns
Alexander Sims - BMW i Andretti Motorsport at the 2019 Mexico City E-Prix.
Credit: Joe Portlock/LAT Images

BMW i Andretti Motorsport make the journey to Hong Kong for the 2019 Hong Kong E-Prix this weekend, the fifth race of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The American squad have scored points in every round so far and Antonio Felix da Costa, currently second in the drivers’ standings after his unexpected runner-up finish in Mexico City, has a target of continuing that run on a circuit where he has performed well at in previous years.

“Hong Kong has always been a good circuit for me. After the strong result in Mexico City, I am really looking forward to driving there,” da Costa mentioned.

“I can hardly wait to get back in the BMW iFE.18. We must now perform consistently.

“The team is highly motivated – as am I. It will be the 50th Formula E race, and I have been involved since Season 1. That is something I am also rather proud of. Congratulations, Formula E!”

Antonio Felix da Costa - BMW i Andretti Motorsport at the 2019 Mexico City E-Prix.

Credit: Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

Team-mate Alexander Sims has eighteen points to his name in twelfth, and is ambitious to emulate da Costa’s podium last time out.

“I am really looking forward to going to Hong Kong. It’s a great city and I can hardly wait to drive against the breathtaking backdrop of the harbour,” Sims said.

“I’ve only ever driven the circuit in a simulator so far. It’s quite twisty and very demanding.

“As with every weekend, my goal will be to be to learn as much as possible as quickly as possible.

“I think it will be tougher than in Mexico, as the peculiarities of a true street circuit can’t be underestimated. However we have a quick car, so we travel to Hong Kong confident that we can score good points.”

BMW moved back up to third in the teams standings’ in the last round. Team Principal Roger Griffiths is looking forward to his team racing in Hong Kong again.

“Hong Kong is one of the iconic Formula E circuits. It is located in the heart of the city and has a very narrow, winding and bumpy layout,” Griffiths added.

“It is a racetrack, on which Andretti has enjoyed success in the past. I think our two drivers have a good chance of competing at the front of the field again in Hong Kong.

“After the successful weekend in Mexico City, the goal is now for both drivers to score plenty of points for the team.”

