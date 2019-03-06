BTC Racing to run FK8 Civic Type R’s with Neil Brown engines in 2019

BTC Racing’s 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship preparations have been strengthened by the news that they are to run brand new FK8 Honda Civic Type R’s with Neil Brown Engineering engines and Team Dynamics Motorsport support.

The race winning driver partnership of Chris Smiley and Josh Cook are one of the most exciting line ups on the grid in 2019 and this recent news means that BTC Racing are heading into the new season with confidence.

Switching from the Chevrolet Cruze to a Honda Civic Type R FK2 ahead of the 2018 season brought podium finishes and breakthrough victories for two of their drivers. Now with the build of their FK8 Type R’s ahead of the new season in progress, this is a real statement of intent towards more success.

Team Dynamics have been drafted in to support BTC Racing in the new year and after a developmental season with the FK8 in 2018 under their belt, they are undoubtedly the best squad to form a relationship with going forward.

BTC team principal Steve Dudman commented on this partnership. Saying, “The team at Team Dynamics Motorsport are consummate professionals in everything they do.

“They handle the fine line between us as a customer and being their competitor with complete balance, fairness and transparency and we look forward to reaping the rewards in 2019 for both teams in equal measure.”

Meanwhile, Dynamics Team Manager James Rodgers expressed delight with the new partnership between themselves and BTC Racing, “Team Dynamics Motorsport is delighted to be supporting BTC Racing in the 2019 BTCC.

“The team has shown itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the championship and with its new cars for the season we hope to see great things. We look forward to working with BTC Racing this year.”

As well as the new car and technical partnership, BTC Racing will also switch engines from Swindon Engineering to Neil Brown. This means that the BTC FK8’s will share engines with the works Team Dynamics Hondas.

Team Principal Bert Taylor believes that these Neil Brown engines will be the best for the job in hand. Declaring, “After two years with Swindon Engineering, we’re sad to leave them.

“I’ve been a NBE customer previously, so for me and the team it was like going home. Fiona and Neil (Brown) made such a good first impression. It wasn’t a difficult decision in the end to make the jump and be sure that the new cars would have the Honda powerplant in their engine bays.

“We feel we’ve got the best partners providing what is recognised as one of the best engines in the championship. This yields the best opportunity yet for us to challenge right at the sharp end for race wins and podium finishes.”