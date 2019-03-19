BTC Racing unveil FK8 livery

BTC Racing have unveiled their 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship livery which is set to adorn their brand new Honda Civic Type R FK8s.

Following an incredible 2018 BTCC season where the team scored two victories, 2019 has been bolstered towards further success when it was confirmed that they are heading into the new season in a deal with Team Dynamics.

The acquisition of brand new FK8 shaped Civic Type Rs will mean that the squad will be heading into a BTCC season more prepared than ever.

2019 drivers Chris Smiley and Josh Cook are set to take their new steeds testing tomorrow at Brands Hatch.

The sleek tactical grey with accents of pink are a mainstay of BTC Racing liveries, but a silver sash with Dudman Group now adorns the side of the Civic highlighting new backing from businessman Steve Dudman who has brought in stability to the squad.

Josh Cook on Twitter hailed the “mega job” by his new team and his excitement of getting back behind the wheel tomorrow. Whilst Chris Smiley, also on Twitter, said. “what an amazing job BTC Racing have done on our new FK8 Type R’s.”