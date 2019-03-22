Consistency will be key for Formula E championship leaders Bird and Virgin Racing

Despite losing victory in a post-race penalty last time our, Sam Bird and the Envision Virgin Racing team are hoping to maintain their lead of the championship as they approach the Sanya e-prix in a confident mood.

Envision Virgin Racing’s Managing Director Sylvain Filippi is hoping that the team can be consistent over the remaining races of the season, leading the independent team to championship glory.

“There’s still a long way to go in this championship and a lot of points still up for grabs,” said Filippi. “As an independent team, we’ve achieved a huge amount already from working hard and constantly analysing where we can improve.

“Championships are not won in a weekend, so consistency will be key and making sure both our drivers are regularly scoring points.

“Confidence is at its highest in the team as we head into the Sanya E-Prix and we’re hoping we can come away with another strong result.”

With the teams’ majority owner Envision Group being based in China, they will be hoping for a special result on ‘home territory’.

“As our home event, I’m looking forward to the race and supporting the team as they continue to grow from strength to strength.” said Envision Group Founder & CEO Lei Zhang.

“The return of Formula E to China is a significant step and I’m sure it will be the first of many more races to come.”

Sam Bird is looking to put Hong Kong behind him, choosing to focus on the weekend ahead, “After the drama of the last race, we’ve had time to reflect and regroup as a team and are now fully focused on the Sanya E-Prix.

“The track looks good and reminds me a little of the Punta del Este circuit with its beach location, so will be interesting to see how dusty the surface becomes over the weekend. It’s always great to be racing in new locations and we’re excited to get out there.”

Robin Frijns ended up on the podium last time out as a result of Bird’s time penalty for the collision with race leader André Lotterer and will be looking for a repeat performance as he chases his third podium finish of the season.

“We’ve been working hard in the simulator to prepare for this but it’s always hard to know what to expect until you get out there,” said the Dutchman. “For sure the wind and sand might make track conditions interesting but we’re looking forward to the challenge and once again trying to score heavily.”